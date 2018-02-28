

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man is safe after falling through ice in Lake Erie, off Point Pelee drive.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the 900 block after two people stopped to take a picture of the sunset and heard someone calling for help.

They summoned assistance.

The man was able to crawl on the ice, but unable to walk.

He was assisted to shore by OPP and transported to hospital.

Leamington fire department thanks the civilians for acting swiftly.