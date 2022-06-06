Leamington man facing multiple charges after weekend assault
A man from Leamington, Ont. is facing multiple charges following an alleged assault that took place on Saturday.
According to Leamington OPP, police responded to a residence in the Municipality of Leamington at 6:30 a.m. on June 4 for a report of an assault.
Police say that a male suspect entered the Erie Street South residence causing property damage, and then assaulted the homeowner with a cane.
Officers were able to locate the suspect a short distance away on Robinson Street.
Upon placing the man under arrest however, he suspect actively resisted but officers managed to regain control of the situation and place him under arrest, according to police.
As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old man has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon
- Mischief
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Resist arrest
Police say that the suspect was held for a bail hearing.
