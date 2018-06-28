

A 44-year-old Leamington man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say a woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Essex County OPP say the charge of aggravated assault was upgraded to attempted murder related to an incident that occurred on June 22.

OPP and EMS responded to a Wigle Street address to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

Police say Robert Chad Hearns, 44, Leamington, was arrested shortly after the incident.

He remains in custody to answer to the charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Police say the woman remains in hospital being treated for life threatening injuries.

The OPP is asking that anyone having witnessed this incident or with information that would assist in the investigation contact the Leamington OPP major crime unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.