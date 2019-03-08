

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man faces charges after the OPP say an officer had to swerve to avoid being struck by another vehicle.

Police say an officer was travelling southbound on Essex County Road 33 in Leamington around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a northbound black Cadillac veered into the southbound lane and the officer had to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid being struck by the Cadillac.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver exhibited signs of impairment by alcohol.

Police say he was issued a roadside screening device demand of which he registered a "fail".

Jorge Quezada Martinez, 21, of Leamington was charged with impaired driving.