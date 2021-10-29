Leamington man charged after break-in

Windsor, Ont. -

A 33-year-old Leamington man has been charged after a break-in on Talbot Street West.

Members of the Leamington Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of an alarm at a building in the 100 block of Talbot Street West in Leamington on Monday around 11 a.m.

The man was located on scene and was arrested.

He is charged with: break and enter a place - commit indictable offence.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.