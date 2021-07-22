WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged a 58-year-old Leamington man who allegedly broke into a home and inappropriately touched a woman while she was sleeping.

The Leamington OPP Detachment received a report of a break and enter to a residence in Leamington on July 17.

Police say it was reported that man entered the victim's residence while she was sleeping and inappropriately touched her before being chased out of the residence.

Through police investigation, Marane F. Thompson, 58, of Leamington, was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused has been charged with the following offences:

Break, Enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence

Sexual Assault

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police are reminding the public to ensure that you lock your doors whenever possible.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.