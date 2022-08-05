Leamington library branch closed due to flooding

The Leamington branch of the Essex County library is expected to be closed until next week due to flooding issues.

Essex County officials say the flooding started near the centre of the library where a pipe is laid beneath the floor after significant rainfall Thursday evening.

The water flowed to the east of the building where it pooled along the wall.

Last night Leamington experienced significant rainfall over a short period of time. The intensity of the rainfall overburdened the municipal sewer system, causing localized flooding in various locations. The sewer system has now recovered & post-storm clean-up efforts have begun. pic.twitter.com/6zLCLIZt9O — Leamington (@TweetLeamington) August 5, 2022

Library staff does not currently believe any books or items sustained damage.

Officials say the bottom of some of the wooden shelves may have water damage along with some possible electrical damage as breakers flipped.

There is no damage estimate yet, but a flooding mitigation team is on-site and the insurer has been contacted.

Officials expect the library will be out of service until at least mid-next week.