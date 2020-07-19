WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington’s waterfront is getting a makeover in hopes of becoming a new tourist hot spot.

The municipality has launched its waterfront destination masterplan.

Moving forward, this visionary document will guide the transformation of the waterfront into a mixed use, pedestrian focused, community and visitor destination.

The plan is to build on the foundation that already exists with Sunset Stadium, Lakeside Marina and connections to Pelee Island.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says Leamington is working with consultants and expects the plan will be discussed during 2021 deliberations.

MacDonald said public feedback is needed. The study and survey can be found on the town’s website.