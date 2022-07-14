Leamington inks new three-year contract with OPP
Leamington inks new three-year contract with OPP
More than a year after the contract expired, Leamington has renegotiated its contract with the Ontario Provincial Police.
Mayor Hilda MacDonald tells CTV News the town council agreed to the move Tuesday.
More to come, but in the meantime here’s the background.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report
Forced and coerced sterilization should be a criminal offence and those subjected to it deserve an apology and compensation, a Senate committee says.
Canadian dollar falls to a 20-month low after supersized interest rate hike
The loonie hit a 20-month low, one day after the Bank of Canada announced its largest interest rate hike since 1998.
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage, check-in service restored
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
Bill Gates gives US$20 billion to stem 'significant suffering'
Bill Gates, concerned about the 'significant suffering' caused by global setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday that he will donate US$20 billion to his foundation so it can increase its annual spending.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cambridge man who admitted to accidentally shooting friend sentenced to 7 years
A Cambridge man has been sentenced to seven years in custody after admitting to fatally shooting his friend.
-
Two charged in screen slashing at Waterloo cinema
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of screen slashings at several southern Ontario movie theatres – including in Waterloo.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges upgraded following death of man in east London
Charges have been upgraded following the death of a man who was on fire in east London.
-
Youth facing 16 charges in connection to online gaming fraud: Police
A London youth is facing 16 charges in connection with several frauds that police say targeted legal, online gaming.
-
'We want to make sure we’re protected': Londoners over 18 get fourth vaccine
Thursday is the first day those 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive a second booster [fourth dose] at COVID-19 vaccination centres in Ontario.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman accused of drunk driving nearly hits officer directing traffic, police say
A Barrie woman accused of driving intoxicated with an open bottle of alcohol faces multiple charges after police say she nearly hit a police officer directing traffic at an Innisfil intersection.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit offering 2nd COVID-19 booster to adults 18 to 59
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is now offering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to a select group.
-
Impaired driver narrowly misses child before entering lake in Innisfil: SSP
A man accused of being drug-impaired and narrowly missing a child before driving into the lake in Innisfil faces charges.
Northern Ontario
-
This is why Ontarians will get money sent to them by the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Senior riding a scooter charged with impaired driving in Temiskaming Shores
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding residents that driving a motorized vehicle while impaired is illegal after a 72-year-old was arrested driving a scooter.
-
Car fire on Hwy. 11 slows traffic, police say
A car fire on Highway 11 north of Ferguson in Armour Township is slowing traffic, police said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are at the scene of a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue, near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Atletico Ottawa match postponed due to COVID-19
Atletico Ottawa has postponed its next match due to COVID-19, the team said Thursday.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
-
Mandatory random COVID-19 testing returning for Toronto Pearson airport travellers
Starting next week, fully-vaccinated travellers entering Canada through Toronto Pearson International Airport will once again be subjected to mandatory random COVID-19 testing.
-
COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario are now able to book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 2 p.m.
LIVE @ 2 p.m. | Quebec to give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations, infections rise
On Thursday, the province reported 18 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 15,726 since the pandemic began.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
Ottawa signs $1-billion agreement to fund First Nations education in Quebec
Ottawa is giving $1.1 billion over five years to First Nations communities in Quebec to help fund education.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Worker dies at N.S. rock quarry after piece of equipment catches fire: Department of Labour
A workplace death at a rock quarry in Nova Scotia's Strait area is under investigation by the Department of Labour.
-
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man charged after allegedly building, trafficking 3D-printed gun
A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged following a multi-month investigation into alleged 3D gun printing that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Severe thunderstorms could bring strong winds, large hail to parts of Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in some parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could bring strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail.
-
Winnipeg trucker protest cost police nearly half a million dollars: document
Protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions who blocked off streets in downtown Winnipeg earlier this year cost police nearly half a million dollars.
Calgary
-
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage, check-in service restored
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
2 men killed in plane crash near Didsbury
Two people were killed in a plane crash near Didsbury, Alta. on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Big crowds, road closures, and heavy security expected for Pope's visit to Alberta
Organizers of the Pope's upcoming visit to Alberta are asking people to arrive early to events so Indigenous residential school survivors and elders can participate with dignity.
-
New low-fare airline takes off with flights from Edmonton to Toronto, St. John's
The first flight of Edmonton's newest low-cost airline took off early Thursday morning.
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s overdose crisis: 2022 sees highest number of deaths ever recorded in May, latest data shows
This year saw the highest number of suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths ever recorded in the month of May, the province's latest overdose data shows.
-
Man charged in crash that killed toddler, injured father, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say a man has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a toddler and injured her father while they were on a downtown sidewalk last summer.
-
Province to provide update on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion
The province will provide an update on the long awaited Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion, which is the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in three decades.