Leamington house fire under investigation
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:40AM EDT
Provincial police along with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate a fire in Leamington.
Fire crews were called to the 200-block of Bennie Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the home, but were able to bring it under control within half an hour.
A damage estimate has not been released and the cause is still being determined.