The MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh is calling for a fair playground on Ontario race tracks.

Speaking in the Ontario legislature on Monday, New Democrat Percy Hatfield asked the Minister of Finance for a fair deal for Leamington Raceway.

Hatfield claimed the government has been making secret deals with other race track operators, and the smaller venues are being left out.

“The little guys, the ones who breed, train and race at the smaller tracks are forgotten,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield pointed out tracks in other markets can have larger purses of up to $6,000 while leamington only gets $3,500. It’s a number the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association wants to see increased with more support from the provincial government.

“A healthy horse racing industry needs the smaller tracks to be successful patrons,” said Hatfield. “Support the 13 racing dates in Leamington.”

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli fired back, saying the new government is helping the industry.

“Our government has kept its commitment to bolster the horse racing industry and repair the damage from the previous Liberal government supported by the NDP,” said Fedeli, although he wouldn’t specifically comment on the Leamington issue. “Agreements in principle have been reached at other racetracks but speaker I want you know we understand how important live racing is in Ontario.”

The 13-week racing season in Leamington came to an end this past weekend.

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association has expressed frustration at the lack of a new deal with the province to secure the future of racing at the local track.

The current agreement expires in 2020.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington PC MPP Rick Nicholls has encouraged the Lakeshore group to sign a long term funding agreement before a deadline of March 31, 2019.