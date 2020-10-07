WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they found a man hiding on the roof of a home after a break-in in Leamington.

Police responded to the report of a break-in on Sutton Drive on Tuesday at about 4:30 a.m.

The homeowner contacted police saying that someone had broken into their residence and had attempted to steal their vehicle. The suspect was still believed to be on the property.

Officers say they arrived at the home within minutes of the call and found the suspect hiding on the roof.

The suspect voluntarily descended and was taken into custody.

The 27-year-old Leamington man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on Nov. 19, charged with:

Break and Enter

Trespass at Night

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

OPP are reminding the public that prompt calls to police significantly increase their ability to identify and bring to justice those responsible for crimes.