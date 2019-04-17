Leamington greenhouse fire under investigation
An investigation is underway after a fire at a greenhouse operation in the 300 block of Highway 77 in Leamington. April 17, 2019 (Leamington Fire Services Twitter account)
CTV Windsor
An investigation will get underway this morning following an overnight fire at a greenhouse in Leamington.
Crews were called to the 300 block of Highway 77 in Leamington around 1:25am Wednesday.
Two buildings have been damaged but the cause has not been determined.
Investigators plan to return to the scene later this morning.