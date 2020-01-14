WINDSOR -- An investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has determined a garage fire in Leamington was intentionally set.

Essex County OPP and Leamington Fire responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Talbot Street West on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Leamington fire says the fire was contained to the exterior of the garage and the damages were deemed to be minor.

The OFM investigator was called to the scene.

The Leamington OPP major crime unit is asking that anyone having information regarding this crime or the person(s) responsible, contact them at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.