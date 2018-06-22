

CTV Windsor





An investigation is underway after the body of a 77-year-old woman was recovered after a house fire in Leamington.

Police, fire and EMS were called to the blaze on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m.

Police say firefighters recovered a deceased female from inside the home.

The deceased is identified as Carol White, of Leamington.

OPP say the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal and an update will be provided when that investigation is complete.