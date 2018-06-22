Leamington firefighters discover woman’s body after house fire
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 4:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 4:20PM EDT
An investigation is underway after the body of a 77-year-old woman was recovered after a house fire in Leamington.
Police, fire and EMS were called to the blaze on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m.
Police say firefighters recovered a deceased female from inside the home.
The deceased is identified as Carol White, of Leamington.
OPP say the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal and an update will be provided when that investigation is complete.