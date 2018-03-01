Leamington firefighters battle early morning blaze
Fire at a home in Leamington on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (Leamington Fire)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 6:38AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 1, 2018 6:44AM EST
The cause of an early morning structure fire near Leamington remains under investigation Thursday.
Fire crews were called to the area of Essex Road 31 and Mersea Road 3 around 4 a.m. for a reported house fire.
The fire was at a home in the 200 block of Essex Road 31.
The fire was deemed under control around 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
Essex Road 31 has reopened but as of 6:30 a.m. Mersea Road eastbound remained closed.