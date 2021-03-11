WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington firefighters helped contain a fire that broke out in an auto parts plant building.

Crews were called to the blaze at ElringKlinger Canada Inc. on Seneca Road at Seacliffe Drive in Leamington on Thursday.

Kingsville and Lakeshore firefighters assisted. Essex County OPP were also on the scene with firefighters and Essex-Windsor EMS. Seneca Road was closed, but has since reopened.

Fire under control. LFD Station Crew 2 minute response quick kept the fire contained to the roof area. pic.twitter.com/2ihmF8l3vF — Fire Chief Andrew Baird (@FireChi72906040) March 11, 2021

Leamington Fire Chief Andrew Baird posted on social media that the fire was under control and that the quick response kept the fire contained to the roof area.

Unifor Local 444 also posted a message to ElringKlinger members.

Attention ElringKlinger Members



Due to an unexpected fire at the plant, the company is asking afternoons shift for Thursday March 11 to NOT report to work.



And the midnight shift at 11pm to NOT report to work.



As of now dayshift for Friday March 12 @ 7am IS TO *REPORT TO work pic.twitter.com/dOyfoKyTo8 — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) March 11, 2021

“Due to an unexpected fire at the plant, the company is asking afternoons shift for Thursday March 11 to not report to work and the midnight shift at 11pm to not report to work,” said the post.

The union said the dayshift for Friday, March 12 at 7a.m. is to report to work until further notice.