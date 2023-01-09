Leamington disturbance results in weapon charges

A 58-year-old Leamington man is facing weapons charges after a disturbance.

OPP responded to an address on Talbot Street East on Jan. 5 around 2:40 p.m.

As a result, the Leamington man was arrested and charged with:

· Carrying concealed weapon

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.