WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington daycare confirmed a toddler tested positive for COVID-19, but said there’s currently no other reported cases.

The Toy Box Early Childhood Learning Centre confirmed in a statement to CTV Windsor that a 2.5 year old who attends the Leamington site has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We hope that the child recovers quickly with minimal impact to their health,” said the statement from owner Anna Raymond.

Raymond said the child showed no signs of illness while in their care and there are currently no other reported cases.

The Toy Box officials said they have implemented rigorous safety protocols at all of their facilities:

Ensuring staff at all of our locations wear PPE (including face masks and shields) at all times.

All children and their accompanying parent have their temperature taken each day.

Parents dropping off their children are not permitted inside the facility in order to reduce contact with staff and other children.

The health and well-being of all staff and children in their care are continually screened for signs of illness.

Any indicators or reports of children/staff feeling ill are immediately brought to the attention of a supervisor for proper assessment.

Raymond said they have requested that all staff in direct contact with this child be tested for COVID-19.

“Two of the staff with direct and sustained contact have already received notification that their tests came back negative for COVID-19,” she said. “All children that have shared space with this child are required to stay home and self-isolated for a period of 14 days. There have been no additional reports of illness.”

Raymond said although any confirmed cases of COVID-19 are deeply concerning, they do not believe that this child came into contact with COVID-19 at their facility.

“All indications at this time support that this occurrence was a result of community spread,” she added.