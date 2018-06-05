

The Canadian Press





The three major party leaders have heavy campaign schedules today as Thursday's vote looms.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is to make an announcement in Toronto, where he'll also visit three campaign offices across the city, before stopping at a shopping mall in Thornhill, Ont.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in the GTA and southwestern Ontario where she's to attend events in Brampton, Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, Brantford, Dundas, Burlington and Toronto.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne has three live interviews this morning, followed by an announcement in Toronto, a meeting with supporters in London, Ont., and a barbecue in Kitchener, Ont.

Yesterday, Wynne made a last-ditch effort to warn voters away from electing a majority NDP or Progressive Conservative government, after admitting over the weekend that her party can't win on Thursday.

Horwath called Wynne's plea "tone deaf," while Ford has said little about Wynne's admission that she won't be premier following the election.