Lawyers in Chatham-Kent ready to help strike out hunger

More than two dozen lawyers in Chatham-Kent are gathering this weekend to help strike out hunger and raise some funds for the most vulnerable in the community.

People are invited to the Chatham Bowlerama at 100 Keil Drive South Saturday afternoon for the inaugural Chatham-Kent Lawyers Feed the Hungry Bowl-A-Thon.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the efforts of Chatham Hope Haven and the Chatham-Kent program.

Bowlerama at 100 Keil Drive South in Chatham, Ont. on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Organizers suggest the struggle is more dire than ever for those who are homeless with the alarming rise in the cost of living, noting more people are forced to make a choice between paying for housing and basic bills or putting food on the table.

Chatham Hope Haven general manager Loree Bailey said demand for the day program has soared noting they had more than 12,000 visits in 2021 and nearly 20,000 in 2022.

Bailey noted the number of people needing help continues to rise steadily each month so far in 2023.

The event runs Saturday, June 17 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.