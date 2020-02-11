DETROIT -- A judge says a lawsuit can proceed in the case of a Detroit-area man who said he was forced to remove his coat and shoes before spending hours in a cold cell at the border.

Anas Elhady is a U.S. citizen of Yemeni descent. Elhady was stopped at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit while returning from Ontario in 2015.

Elhady says U.S. border officers put him in a very cold cell and occasionally asked him questions over four hours.

He was eventually taken to a hospital where his body temperature was 96 degrees.

Border officers returned him to the Ambassador Bridge station and released him.