Late night robbery in Chatham leads to charges

    A night out has led to charges for two Chatham men.

    Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to home on Wellington Street for a robbery investigation.

    According to police, two people returned to their apartment after a night out, shortly after getting home, two men they knew and has spent the evening with, arrived with firearms and demanded money and valuables — the two men left with items.

    Officers found the men on O’Neil Street and Chatham and placed them under arrest.

    The 21 year old and 23 year old were charged with break and enter with the intent to commit robbery, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

    They were transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. 

