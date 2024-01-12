WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Late night fire at abandoned home in Wheatley

    Crews battled a fire at an abandoned home in Wheatley on Jan. 11, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent fire) Crews battled a fire at an abandoned home in Wheatley on Jan. 11, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent fire)
    Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a fire eat an abandoned home in Wheatley

    Crews were called to 21104 Erie Street south just after 11:10 p.m. on Thursday.

    According to Chatham-Kent fire, crews responded from Wheatley and Tilbury to an engulfed home and immediately took a defensive attack.

    An excavator was brought to the scene to assist with the fire.

    No injuries were reported and the cause has been listed as undetermined.

    Fire crews tackled a blaze at an abandoned home in Wheatley on Jan. 11, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)

