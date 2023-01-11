'Late for a meeting': Essex County OPP bust driver going over double speed limit

Police say he was driving 126 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/hr zone on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont. (Source: OPP) Police say he was driving 126 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/hr zone on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont. (Source: OPP)

