Officials with the Salvation Army in Windsor-Essex are looking for a last minute push for its annual kettle campaign.

Spokesperson Shannon Wise tells CTV News they have raised $296,000 as of Monday morning.

The goal of this year’s campaign is $320,000.

Wise hopes residents across Windsor-Essex will show their generosity on Monday, and they can reach their goal by the end of the day.

There are 16 kettle-locations across Essex County.

People can also donate through the Salvation Army's website.

Wise says the money will pay for Christmas baskets for families in need, but it also helps to fund all of their programs and their food bank year-round.