Sunday is the last day for the public to take part in a survey about housing and homelessness across the city.

Officials are asking for the community's help to identify current housing and homelessness needs within Windsor-Essex and ideas to address those needs in the region.

The city says it has created 100 new affordable housing units since 2014, and has also increased support systems for people living on the streets.

However, officials also note rent prices have gone up and vacancies are down, but overall homelessness continues to grow.

The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete.