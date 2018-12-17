

CTV Windsor





A 53-year-old LaSalle woman has been charged with impaired driving after a traffic complaint on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 near Victoria Road on Dec. 14 around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was located and while speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

Upon further investigation, Shelley Marra, 53, of La Salle has been charged with driving while ability impaired - motor vehicle and driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 4 to answer to the charges.