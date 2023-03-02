LaSalle woman caught going double speed limit

A 21-year-old LaSalle woman has been charged after police say she was going double the speed limit.

LaSalle police pulled over the driver on Front Road on Tuesday.

March 1st - A 21-year-old female from LaSalle was issued a summons to appear in court after being charged with stunt driving for driving 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Front Road. Her licence was suspended for 30 days, and her vehicle was impounded for 14 days. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/t0VLdoSgiQ — LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) March 2, 2023

Police say she was travelling 100 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone.

She was issued a summons to appear in court. Her licence was suspended for 30 days and her vehicle was impounded for 14 days.