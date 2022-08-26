LaSalle Transit returns to full operation next month

LaSalle residents will have full transit service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, LaSalle Transit Service returns to full operation.

The hours of operation include one bus Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and a second bus during the peak morning and afternoon hours. There is one bus operating on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will take about 45 minutes for one bus to travel the entire route.

This is the first time that full service will be in operation since early 2020. In April 2020, service was briefly stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When service resumed in May 2020, it was at a reduced rate, running only one bus on the Saturday schedule, and has continued to operate at the reduced level of service.

In September, the Amherstburg 605 is being introduced by Transit Windsor. The route will run from Hotel-Dieu Grace to Lowes Sideroad at Dalhousie St. There is a stop in LaSalle on Front Road at Laurier Drive on both the northbound and southbound routes allowing riders to travel between Amherstburg and LaSalle.

LaSalle Transit riders are able to transfer at St. Clair College to Transit Windsor routes Dougall 6 and Dominion 5 (to downtown Windsor). The current South Windsor 7 route continues to run in the northwest part of LaSalle (travels to Devonshire Mall and Walker Road).

The limited-stop express route, Route518X, travels from Tecumseh Mall to St. Clair College via Devonshire Mall. The route reduces travel times between East Windsor and the college by over an hour each way. This allows LaSalle Transit riders to transfer buses at St. Clair College and take the express route to Tecumseh Mall.

Transit Windsor’s mandatory mask policy will remain in effect indefinitely. For full masking details visit Transit Windsor’s website. Visit the LaSalle Transit page on the Town of LaSalle website for more information, schedules, and a map of the LaSalle route.