As high water levels continue to plague communities across Windsor-Essex, the Mayor of LaSalle is asking for some attention from the provincial government.

Marc Bondy is asking Essex County Council to send a letter to Steven Clark, the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, offering a tour of the region's battered shorelines.

"We have to have him come down, to see the disasters people are facing," says Bondy.

Bondy believes the province needs to see firsthand the destruction of high water levels to help develop a plan.

Generally, any provincial funding doesn't kick in until a community declares a state of emergency.

That hasn't happened yet, but Bondy says the province can help with sharing the burden for any rebuilding costs.

"There's not much, if anything we can do, the waters' up, hopefully it recedes," says Bondy. "They ran across this in the 80's but it was only a two day event, now it's a two month event."

Lakeshore last week upgraded its response level to "enhanced activation – meaning the town is one step away from declaring a state of emergency.

The Town of Tecumseh has convened an Emergency Control Group to develop and implement actions on flood response.

On Thursday, the provincial government appointed a special adviser on flooding.

Doug McNeil is a former Manitoba deputy minister of infrastructure and transportation He will be expected to deliver a report and recommendations in the fall.

The Town of LaSalle has just reopened the community pool that was closed for more than a week due to overland flooding on neighbouring streets.

The town is also opening its south public boat ramp on Friday.

Still, boaters are advised that when water is over the concrete dock, conditions are slippery and launching a boat can be dangerous. The town says use of the boat ramp is at your own risk.