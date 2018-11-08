

CTV Windsor





If you haven't already signed up for emergency alerts from the Town of LaSalle, now is a good time to do it.

The town is testing the system on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

It will coincide with the emergency management training day for staff and first responders working on a mock scenario.

Officials say however, "LaSalle Alerts" will not provide warning for severe weather.

To sign up visit Lasallealerts.ca.