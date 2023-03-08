LaSalle teen recovering at home nearly two weeks after being injured during ice storm

Christian Murphy is happy to be home.

“I feel very fortunate because it could have been way worse,” he said.

The 13-year old is back in LaSalle almost two weeks after being struck in the head by a falling branch following last month's ice storm.

“All I remember is chopping the wood but as soon as I got hit by the branch everything went black and I woke up at like four in the morning,” Christian said.

He doesn't remember what happened after being knocked out but his mother Adrienne Murphy does. “As they were working on him I saw his coat and I picked up his coat and it was dripping with blood,” she said.

Christian suffered a skull fracture and a brain bruise.

“And I just remember going like ‘please don't let him die,’” Adrienne said.

The teen ended up in a London hospital where his mom ran into a member of the transport crew upon arrival.

“He said to me he's like ‘your son did amazing on the trip here’ and he goes ‘I really do feel confident he's going to be ok’ and that was such a relief,” she shared.

Christian struggles with bright light when he is laying down and was fine during this interview with the blinds wide open. He is also overcoming double-vision and uses a walker for precautionary measures.

“I'm feeling great,” said Christian. “I'm taking Tylenol sometimes. Besides some itchiness on the top of my head, that's it.”

His mother says her son has exceeded recovery expectations.

“They were concerned about broken neck,” she explained. “He doesn't have a broken neck. He has the strained ligaments in his neck. So, that's going to take, they said, about four weeks and then he'll have physio and get that going back.”

Christian is now aware of what happened and heard the story of the many that came to his rescue.

“I'm obviously grateful for everyone. If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be here right now,” he said. “So just, thank you to all of them.”

There is still some recovering to do both physically and mentally. The tree hovers over the family driveway and Adrienne says it is a haunting reminder of what happened on Feb. 23.

“I think all of our biggest wish…we want the tree down.”