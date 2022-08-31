LaSalle teen gets stunt driving charge for doing 'donuts' in parking lot

LaSalle police say a 17-year-old resident was charged with stunt driving after they were caught doing “donuts” in a local parking lot.

It took place at Malden Village Plaza on Malden Road on Monday just before 10 p.m.

A police officer who was near the parking lot at the time, saw the vehicle in the parking lot screeching its tires while going in tight circles and driving at a high rate of speed through the lot.

“Driving a motor vehicle in this fashion is not only dangerous to the driver and the passengers but also to everyone that may be visiting the plaza. This is a hard lesson to learn but one that hopefully makes this person a safer driver and to make better decisions,” say police in a news release.

The officer stopped the vehicle and issued the driver with a summons for stunt driving.

His licence was automatically suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days for which he will be responsible for all associated towing and storage fees which can be upwards of $1,000 or more. Once the period of suspension expires, he will be required to pay a $281 driver’s licence reinstatement fee before being legally eligible to drive a vehicle again.

If convicted in court, he will face a fine of not less than $2,000 and his licence could be suspended for not more than two years (if this is a first conviction) and not more than ten years on any subsequent conviction.