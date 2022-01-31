LaSalle teen found after being absent from school Monday

A 14-year-old LaSalle girl has been found after she was reported missing when she did not return home from school Monday.

LaSalle police requested the public’s assistance in locating Asha Dewan who was reported missing around 3 p.m.

Police say Dewan was last seen at home around 7:15 a.m. before leaving for school. She did not get on the bus or attend classes Monday.

She has not returned home which police say is unusual behaviour for her.

Police describe Asha as an Asian female, 4’11” tall with a slim build and medium length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black backpack and white shoes.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play and the teen left the house without notifying anyone where she was going.

Dewan’s family and police are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public for their help finding her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or on-line at www.catchcrooks.com