LaSalle teen carves out $50K for Windsor Cancer Centre with pumpkin contest

Lindsey Bareich has had a passion for pumpkins dating back as long as she can remember.

“It was kind of a family tradition,” Bareich recalls. “We would carve them and it was it was always super special for our family and it's definitely cool to see all the trick or treaters come by and be like, ‘Wow, these pumpkins are huge.’”

When she was 12, her father challenged her to take that thing special to her and make it even more special for others.

“We set out the goal of getting 20 local businesses to carve these giant pumpkins,” Bareich said.

And so Carve 4 Cancer was born. Each business gets a massive, 80-pound pumpkin to carve up in their own fashion, donating $500 for the chance to win Best Pumpkin.

“These businesses go way over the top each year. It's not your typical Jackolantern,” the 17-year-old LaSalle teen said. “They are painted, they are decorated. They are turned into completely different things. Some of them don't even look like pumpkins when they're finished. It's incredibly cool to see.”

In her first year, Bareich raised $10,000 and gave it to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“Unfortunately, my family has lost some members to cancer. And so the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is very close to our hearts.”

Fast forward five years — and some very cool carvings along the way — Bareich and the business community have contributed $50,000 to the cause, and counting.

“She does all of it and she's a high school student. I don't know many of us who've done stuff like that in high school. So it's really admirable,” said Brooke Spitse, the fundraising manager for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Bareich chose to divert those funds to the Patient Assistance Fund, which provides emergency support to patients

“It looks like she would have helped about 215 patients have access to food, groceries, electricity, cab fares in order to get here for their treatments,” said Spitse. “So she’s made a big impact on many, many patients.”

Once carved the pumpkins line the halls of the cancer centre to be judged by patients and staff, who eventually crown the winner.

But Bareich says the contest does more than just raise funds.

“The biggest thing for me is always be able to see the smiles on patients faces as they walk by…they're going through tough times, tough treatments,” she said. “And so having a small distraction even just walking by is great for them.”

There are still 10 spots open for businesses interested in supporting the cause, with judgment day coming Oct. 27.

If you’re keen to join the contest, you can contact Lindsey Bareich directly by email at carvefourcancer@gmail.com.