A LaSalle swimmer has been named Ontario University Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.

It’s the second time in three years Kylie Masse has earned the honour.

Masse, 22, won the 100m backstroke in a world-record time at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

The Olympic swimmer also helped Canada to a bronze-medal finish in the 4x100 mixed medley relay.



Aside from international success, she also had another triumphant OUA season.

The Varsity Blues veteran won four individual gold medals and a pair of relay golds at the 2017-18 OUA Swimming Championships in February.

Masse also broke five OUA records, helping Toronto to a fifth consecutive provincial banner.