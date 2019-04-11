

CTV Windsor





Some sports clubs in LaSalle are upset with a driver who went off-roading on their playing fields.

Four soccer fields and baseball diamonds at the Vollmer Complex are damaged by tire tracks.

A member of the Stompers Soccer Club says the driver appears to have of done "donuts" damaging the grass.

Don Durham says with the season set to begin at the end of the month the timing is terrible and repairs are necessary as some young players can roll their ankles if the ground is not flattened.

LaSalle's mayor Macr Bondy is also outraged.