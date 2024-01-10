LaSalle sets municipal tax rate for 2024

LaSalle Council has closed its budget book and has set in stone the price residents will pay for infrastructure and services in the town.

Council has whittled down a proposed tax increase of nearly seven per cent to 5.48 per cent for 2024.

That works out to about an extra $155 on the property bill of an average household — But it wasn't smooth sailing in getting there.

“Everyone realizes it’s a hard year. None of us aren’t feeling the effects of the grocery bills and the hydro bills,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche.

With costs up all over, council was hoping somehow this year’s municipal tax rate increase could be minimal for residents, according to Treasurer Dale Langlois.

When Langlois and staff first brought the proposed financial plan for the year to council last fall, it came with a 6.85 per cent tax hike.

Lower than what many communities are looking at in 2024, but too high for council’s liking.

“No one wants to pay more taxes so we’re looking at any possible savings that we can. Any reductions we can,” said Langlois.

After public consultation and number crunching, two options were presented Tuesday.

A 5.48 per cent tax hike with a temporary town hall hiring freeze and slowed work on the ambitious “LaSalle Landing” project at the waterfront, or a five per cent tax increase, requiring an even bigger hit to the LaSalle Landing initiative.

“It’s not going to impact what we have planned right now, but it could push back the next phase that we plan to do,” said Langlois.

Meloche added, “We can’t keep pushing it down the road. Every time we do it comes back to bite us in the butt and our residents end up paying more.”

The debate ended in a split vote approving a 5.48 per cent increase with two councillors voting against, preferring the lower option.

Council still needs to adopt the 2024 budget bylaw to make it all official, which will happen at a future meeting.