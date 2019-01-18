

CTV Windsor





The Town of LaSalle is looking for feedback regarding the future of the Vollmer complex.

Fresh off the facility's 10-year anniversary, town staff is compiling a master plan for the next 10 years.

Officials want the public to weigh in on sports fields, parkland, recreation facilities, programming and services offered at the community centre.

The town has retained FJ Galloway Associates Inc. to coordinate the process and develop the new plan.

"Families create many memories on our ice rinks, sports fields, in our pool and at the splash pad," said Mayor Marc Bondy. "We look forward to hearing from our residents and user groups on how we can enhance this gem in our community and improve our culture and recreation services.”

The Vollmer Complex hosts thousands of visitors and users annually who participate in aquatics, hockey, soccer, skating, baseball, fitness and more.

"Bringing sport tourism to our community is great for our economic development and helps us expose all of the attractive elements of our facilities," said Julie Columbus, Director of Culture and Recreation.

A public consultation session will be held Jan. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Vollmer Complex.