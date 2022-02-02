LaSalle school getting $4 million for permanent addition

The Ontario government is investing almost $4 million for a permanent addition at a LaSalle public school.

The funding for Legacy Oak Trail Public School is expected to create 167 student spaces.

The project is part of a province-wide investment of more than $600 million to support new school and child care spaces.

“Our support for a permanent addition at the new Legacy Oak Trail Public School in Lasalle demonstrates our government’s commitment to Essex County families to provide their children with safe and quality learning,” said Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

The school is located at 2648 Leptis Magna Drive in LaSalle.

“We are extremely pleased by the prompt response of the Ministry of Education to our request,” said Erin Kelly, director of education at Greater Essex County District School Board. “This funding for an addition to Legacy Oak Trail Public School will accommodate the demand created by this wonderful new school and the growth occurring in its LaSalle neighbourhood.”