WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police are investigating an incident where a resident’s bank account was allegedly defrauded about $54,000.

Police say the LaSalle resident reported they had made several attempts to use their card, all of which were declined.

They met with a representative at their bank, CIBC, who told them there had been some potentially fraudulent transactions completed in Sarnia.

The resident informed the representative they had not been to Sarnia or completed any such transaction.

After the meeting the person’s accounts were frozen and it was reported to the LaSalle Police Service.

The investigation is ongoing.