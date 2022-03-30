LaSalle resident getting home ready for eleven Ukrainians
Mary Lambros couldn’t sit on the sideline while watching people’s lives being torn apart.
She was watching a news segment earlier this month about two Harvard freshmen who created an app offering hope to Ukrainians displaced by the war.
It was time for Lambros to act.
“I'll email them and just say I have this big house in Ontario and if you're interested contact me,” she said.
Not expecting anyone to reply, Lambros was surprised to receive a phone call a few days later from a lady named Natalia, who is originally from Kiev but now resides in the Thunder Bay area.
She told Lambros she has displaced family members currently staying in Sweden and Romania.
“The first thing she says to me is 'are you for real? Are you really a real person' and I said yup. I'm as real as it's going to get,” said Lambros.
According to Lambros, Natalia and her husband sold a property in order to pay for their family’s air fare to Canada. Part of the family will arrive in mid-April.
Lambros will move to her cottage in Belle River while the family settles.
“I'm good whether they stay six months, a year. It doesn't matter to me. I signed a thing for her to give to the consulate to guarantee them a place to stay,” she said.
Lambros’ historic home on Front Road in LaSalle is affectionately known as Casa Grande which means Big House in Italian.
Over 100 years old, the home is big enough to fit the family of eleven, who will get a learn about the history of the home and area they’ll call home.
“Actually was a prohibition house. Mae West sang upstairs. Al Capone and the Purple Gang all hung out here. Very famous house. Underground tunnels,” she explained.
The two acre property will offer a safe haven for grandparents in their 70s, their son and daughter-in-law and two kids, their nephew, his wife, their two kids and mother-in-law plus Natalia and her husband who are moving to the area from up north.
“There's no medical coverage.” said Tiffany Frame, who is an employee at one of Lambros’ businesses. “That's another thing we're raising money for. We've got 70 year olds and we've got babies and we've got COVID going on. It's a matter of keeping them healthy and safe”.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a family with no home.
“Just this past weekend is when we got the update that her aunt's apartment building was bombed and she has nowhere to go back to so where she thought she may have been in Canada for a couple of months it's now going to be her forever home,” said Frame.
Lambros added, “from my understanding when we pick them up in Toronto they're coming with a backpack.”
