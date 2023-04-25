LaSalle resident finds bullet holes in house and vehicle: police
LaSalle police say a resident reported that they discovered bullet holes in the exterior of their house and vehicle.
Officers responded and began an investigation at the residence in the 2300 block of Todd Lane on Monday afternoon.
“Police believe that this incident took place sometime overnight and are reviewing residential video surveillance from the surrounding area to assist in determining when the incident occurred as well as to identify the vehicles or persons involved,” according to a news release from police.
The LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit is urging anyone who may have information to come forward if they have any information that may be helpful.
They are asking nearby residents to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage from the late evening of April 23 until 5:30 p.m. on April 24 for any evidence that could be of assistance.
If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-969-5210 ext. 2534. You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://catchcrooks.com.
