Heading into the school year, the Town of LaSalle would like to remind all residents that the speed limit in school zones at all LaSalle grade schools is 30 kilometres per hour.

LaSalle council chose to make these areas community safety zones in 2015 in consultation with administration and LaSalle police service.

For everyone's safety, LaSalle police are asking motorists to follow the posted speed limits and drive with caution.

This includes roads and/or portions of roads located around the following grade schools:

-Sandwich West Public School: Wyoming Ave. and Elmdale Ave.

-LaSalle Public School: Mayfair Ave.

-Sacred Heart Elementary School: Divine St. and Kenwood Blvd.

-Ecole Monseigneur Augustin Caron: Martin Lane and Matchette Rd.

-Prince Andrew Public School: Kelly Rd.

-Holy Cross Elementary School: Sandwich West Pkwy.