The Town of LaSalle has set out its priorities for transportation as it completes a master plan.

Town officials say the Transportation Master Plan is now complete and encompasses the entire town and includes interfacing with Windsor and Essex County.

The plan includes all types of transportation, including active transportation, transit and automobile travel.

It places particular focus on the development of an age-friendly active transportation plan.

It will be used as a guiding document for a comprehensive transportation network in town.

"The Transportation Master Plan will focus future planning and decision-making about transportation development and design," says Peter Marra, director of public works. "The plan aligns with the town's long-term vision for the community."