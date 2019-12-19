LASALLE, ONT. -- The Town of LaSalle has finalized its budget.

The town has a proposed budget of more than $36-million and no tax hike.

Mayor Marc Bondy, while happy with this years' zero tax increase, admits next year might be a different story because MPAC assessments are due to be updated and could carry a 12.5 per cent average increase to homeowners.

“The tax rate we're charging, is, two years in a row, Merry Christmas, no increase,” says Bondy.

Bondy says they are already working on ways to ease that impact to taxpayers in 2021.

For now, the mayor believes so long as residential development continues, taxes will stay affordable.

“Ninety-two per cent of our tax base, is residential,” says Bondy. “The rest is commercial and industrial which is just eight per cent, so we need that growth, that’s why we kept the tax rate at zero again this year.”