

CTV Windsor





LaSalle police are warning parents about watching what children are doing online.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, police received a report from a resident with reference to some messages that they located on their child's iPad.

After the child's parents examined the tablet, specifically a game they were playing called "Roblox" they located a conversation that was contained within the chat portion of the game.

Police say they learned during the investigation that while playing the game, the child received a friend request from this person.

The child had been educated previously not to give out any personal information but some minor information was shared.

They engaged in conversation over chat, however no further personal details were disclosed.

No criminal offence was committed with reference to the content of the conversation however LaSalle Police urge parents to constantly monitor their children's on line activities.

Parents are also advised to continuously educate and remind their children to never divulge any personal information online, especially to someone they do not personally know.