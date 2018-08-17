

CTV Windsor





LaSalle police are warning residents after receiving several calls about cars and garages being entered.

Police say the area of Cousineau Road and Lovell Crescent were hit on Aug. 13 and the area of Tenth Street, Brooklyn and Bridgeway were targeted the following evening.

One of the victim's on Aug. 13 reported that his vehicle was found to be moved in the driveway.

He told police he located it parked half in the driveway and half on the street with the spare key still in the ignition and turned forward (the spare key had been previously left in the car.)

Police say the suspect had walked into a home through unlocked doors, while the owners were sleeping, stole items and then took the keys from the kitchen counter and stole the car.

The suspect appears to be wearing something over his head/face, possibly pantyhose.

Officers say the times that these offences are being committed range between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

All vehicles and garages that were entered had been left unlocked.

Police would like to remind residents once again to please lock your car and garage doors properly. If you see someone suspicious on your street, call police.

Anyone with surveillance footage with the suspect in it is asked to share it with police.