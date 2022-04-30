LaSalle police to host boat safety inspection clinic this weekend
LaSalle police will be helping boaters get ready for safe season with a free safety inspection clinic this weekend.
Residents can swing by the Riverdance parking lot (Gil Maure Park near the boat ramp) and the Town of LaSalle public marina on Sunday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to have a trained professional make sure you have all the necessary safety equipment in working order before hitting the water.
LaSalle police constable Terry Seguin told AM800 News officials decided to put the vessel safety inspection clinic together due to the overwhelming interest in boating in the region.
“It's been something that we've done over the years,” Seguin said. “We just like to have people come out, bring their boats, bring their safety equipment, get it all packed up and let us have a look. It's all about safety, it's not so much about following the rules, we just want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable boating season."
Seguin told AM800 News there’s always something people could have overlooked, and having a professional check things out will ensure nothing is missed.
"Number one piece of safety equipment is your life jacket, and often times those can get wear and tear even if they're just sitting around, they can get dry rod,” he said. “We've had instances where we've have emergencies and unfortunately deaths, even though the person had the life jacket it was dry rod and fell apart."
Seguin said the goal is to make sure all boats are safe, and boaters are well-educated for the season and to answer any questions and let people know of any changes to the laws on local waterways.
- With files from AM800 News
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence in downtown Ottawa on day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker event
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Deadly pathogens can hitch a ride on ocean microplastics, study finds
A new study has found that microplastics can carry land-based parasites to the ocean, affecting both wildlife and human health.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
Protesters arrested Friday as ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy arrives in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers moved in to clear an ‘aggressive crowd’ in the downtown core on the opening night of the ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker rally.
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
Kitchener
-
Guelph ER nurse returns from medical aid trip to Ukraine
Guelph emergency room nurse Marcella Veenman-Mulder is now home after spending a month in Lviv, Ukraine.
-
Conestoga Mall store robbed with Tasers: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo was robbed by two suspects armed with conductive energy weapons, commonly known as Tasers.
-
Highway 401 in Cambridge to close overnight Saturday for bridge demolition
The closure between Hespeler Road and Townline Road will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 30. The highway is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 1.
London
-
London, Ont. house fire leads to $800,000 in damage
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight house fire that caused an estimated $800,000 in damage.
-
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
-
Man facing charges after allegedly trying to hit people with a hammer in Chatham
A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to hit people with a hammer while under the influence Friday in Chatham.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
-
Alliston student continues love of science at national STEM event
A Grade 12 student from Banting Memorial High School in Alliston is participating in the country's largest annual youth STEM event next month.
-
This will be the 'new normal' for gas prices in Ontario this summer
Ontario gas prices went up two cents per litre Saturday, and at least one industry analyst says that a new normal drivers won't like this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins town hall meeting to address city safety issues
The downtown business improvement association and the chamber of commerce in Timmins are hosting a town hall meeting Monday with business and property owners to address their safety concerns.
-
Highway 11 closure
Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Highway 64 and the Temagami town limits.
-
North Bay names its new commander of 22 Wing/CFB North Bay
There’s a new commanding officer for 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base and the Canadian Air Defence sector in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence in downtown Ottawa on day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker event
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Man dead after car flips into ditch in Burlington, Ont.
A 74-year-old man is dead following a crash near Burlington Saturday morning.
-
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
-
This will be the 'new normal' for gas prices in Ontario this summer
Ontario gas prices went up two cents per litre Saturday, and at least one industry analyst says that a new normal drivers won't like this summer.
Montreal
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
No decision on Habs coach St. Louis' future; too early to discuss Price's: GM
General manager Kent Hughes said it was still too early to discuss the future of interim head coach Martin St. Louis on Saturday morning at the Montreal Canadiens' postseason wrap-up at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.
-
Man hit by train and dies after interaction with police for public intoxication, watchdog investigating
Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after a man died Friday night during a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Body of N.S. man who jumped in river following DFO intervention found
A man who was the subject of an extensive search in the Weymouth Falls area of Nova Scotia was found dead in the Sissiboo River.
Winnipeg
-
Two men in hospital following crash between train and car
Two men are in hospital after a crash involving a train and car Friday evening.
-
How to prepare your vehicle for flood conditions in Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance, has advice for Manitobans to ensure they are flood-ready.
-
Rash of catalytic converter thefts drive one Winnipeg woman to move
Vehicle owners are considering installing cages over their catalytic converters to deter all-time high thefts.
Calgary
-
Calgary dump fire results in special air quality statement
A fire at a southeast Calgary recycling depot is still burning on Saturday and it's creating a health risk for residents in the area.
-
Health Canada set to enforce new rules on corded window blinds
Starting next month, businesses that sell corded window blinds will need to abide by Health Canada regulations aimed at preventing injuries to children.
-
Strathmore RCMP launch campaign to cut down on vehicle crimes
With thousands of vehicles stolen in Alberta in 2021, RCMP are reminding residents that they can acquire a simple security device, free of charge, from police detachments.
Edmonton
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
-
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
-
Man stabbed while trying to stop theft in north Edmonton: EPS
A man was rushed to hospital in Edmonton Thursday night with a stab wound, after police said he tried to intervene in a theft.
Vancouver
-
Polls open as B.C. Liberal leader seeks seat in byelection
Voters in an upscale Vancouver neighbourhood are headed to the polls Saturday in a byelection that could put the new leader of the British Columbia Liberals back in the province's legislature.
-
These 8 small B.C. airports will soon be open to international travellers for the first time in 2 years
On Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency will resume operation at 39 small airports across the country - including eight in B.C. - for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
-
1 dead, another injured after crash involving motorcycle in Langley
The driver of a motorcycle has died and a passenger is in serious condition after a major crash in Langley Friday night.