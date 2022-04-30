LaSalle police to host boat safety inspection clinic this weekend

LaSalle police will be helping boaters get ready for safe season with a free safety inspection clinic this weekend.

Residents can swing by the Riverdance parking lot (Gil Maure Park near the boat ramp) and the Town of LaSalle public marina on Sunday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to have a trained professional make sure you have all the necessary safety equipment in working order before hitting the water.

LaSalle police constable Terry Seguin told AM800 News officials decided to put the vessel safety inspection clinic together due to the overwhelming interest in boating in the region.

“It's been something that we've done over the years,” Seguin said. “We just like to have people come out, bring their boats, bring their safety equipment, get it all packed up and let us have a look. It's all about safety, it's not so much about following the rules, we just want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable boating season."

LaSalle Police Service Offers Complimentary Boat Safety Inspection Clinic



On May 1st - 10 am until 2 pm

Riverdance parking lot (Gil Maure Park near the boat ramp) and in the Town of LaSalle public marina slips.https://t.co/DUqte9FBoy pic.twitter.com/xgKpzTPAbV — LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) April 20, 2022

Seguin told AM800 News there’s always something people could have overlooked, and having a professional check things out will ensure nothing is missed.

"Number one piece of safety equipment is your life jacket, and often times those can get wear and tear even if they're just sitting around, they can get dry rod,” he said. “We've had instances where we've have emergencies and unfortunately deaths, even though the person had the life jacket it was dry rod and fell apart."

Seguin said the goal is to make sure all boats are safe, and boaters are well-educated for the season and to answer any questions and let people know of any changes to the laws on local waterways.

- With files from AM800 News